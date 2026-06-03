Lions Hiring Former Dolphins GM Chris Grier

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are hiring former Dolphins GM Chris Grier as a personnel executive.

Grier, 55, was the son of longtime NFL personnel exec Bobby Grier and got his start as an intern with the Patriots in 1994.

He joined the Dolphins as a scout in 2000 and worked his way up the ladder, from assistant director of college scouting to director of college scouting.

The Dolphins promoted Grier to general manager in 2016, and he was recently fired on October 31st of 2025.

During his 10 years in Miami, Grier led the team to a 77-80 record, including three playoff appearances and no playoff wins.

We will have more on Grier as it becomes available.