Kyle Allen & Hendon Hooker Will Battle For Lions Backup QB Role

Lions GM Brad Holmes revealed the team signed QB Kyle Allen to challenge QB Hendon Hooker for the backup quarterback position, via Eric Woodyard.

“Still got high hopes for him but nobody’s gonna be given a job either,” he said. “So, if Hendon wants to be the No. 2 QB then win the No. 2 QB job.”

Detroit also notably signed veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater after he’d been out of football for a while to serve as the backup in the playoffs instead of Hooker, so it’s clear they’re looking for more at the moment behind Jared Goff.

Allen, 29, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

Allen was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Commanders declined to tender him. He signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

The Bills signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. From there, he signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason.

In 2023, Allen appeared in seven games for the Bills. He appeared in one game for the Steelers in 2024 and completed one pass for 19 yards.

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions throughout five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.