NFC Notes: Brad Holmes, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said that the presence of RB David Montgomery will help preserve the career life span of RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

“He’s the guy we want to keep around for a very long time,” Holmes said. “Our current setup with David, I think that’s going to prolong his longevity.”

Aidan Hutchinson coming back off his broken leg: “I’ve seen enough movement and mobility in running at this stage that I feel very confident where he’s gonna be at.” ( Holmes says they’re not worried about DEcoming back off his broken leg: “I’ve seen enough movement and mobility in running at this stage that I feel very confident where he’s gonna be at.” ( Eric Woodyard

Maryland LB Ruben Hyppolite II took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Tony Pauline)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team won’t chase pass rushers: “We can do everything we need to do from the players we have on our roster right now. Because I think there’s a significant amount of improvement from those guys, not only Year 2 in the scheme, but individually.” (Ryan Wood)

said the team won’t chase pass rushers: “We can do everything we need to do from the players we have on our roster right now. Because I think there’s a significant amount of improvement from those guys, not only Year 2 in the scheme, but individually.” (Ryan Wood) Packers HC Matt LaFleur said Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan will compete to be the starting left tackle. (Matt Schneidman)

said and will compete to be the starting left tackle. (Matt Schneidman) Penn State LB Kobe King met with the Packers after his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

met with the Packers after his pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Troy WR Landon Parker met with the Packers at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

The Vikings approach the 2025 season with questions at quarterback after J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed belief in McCarthy, saying he’s “exceeded our expectations at every point.”

“At every checkpoint, whether it been the draft process or practice until the injury and really the offseason now, he’s met the bar,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “He’s exceeded our expectations at every point. So I don’t have the ability to tell you what the future is, but I can tell you what I expect to be the outcome this offseason from the competition. But it’s also our job to set up a quarterback room that’s going to have to … provide insurance in case somebody needs to come in for a couple of games. And that’s our job as a personnel department to look at all the options out there and make sure we’re setting ourselves up for the best case we can.”

Adofo-Mensah is entering the final year of his contract. He said his representation has had “positive dialogue” with the organization, while his focus on the job may have held back negotiations.

“It’s probably on me that it’s not going quicker because I wake up every morning focused on the things that I need to focus on to get this team to where they want to go.”

As for whether his contract situation creates pressure to achieve short-term results, Adofo-Mensah responded that he always has the team’s long-term vision in mind.

“I think when you sit down in a conversation with me and interview me and you get to know me as the person I am integrity wise,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I don’t think you’d ever question whether I’d do the right thing by the organization for the future. I think they continue to trust that. If you spend time with me every day, I’m not perfect. I have my faults, but willingness to do the right thing by the organization is not one of them.”