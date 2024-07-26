NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Jordan Addison, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Chicago overhauled the receiver room this offseason by adding WR Keenan Allen and first-round WR Rome Odunze. Allen had high praise for Odunze and feels he’s further along than Allen was at that age.

“He’s a little bit better than me when I came in,” Allen said, via the team’s YouTube. “He’s faster. I think he comes out of his breaks better than I did when I was that young. He looks more polished than I was as a receiver.”

Packers

Packers RB AJ Dillon cut his weight down to 245 pounds with an exceptional 5% body fat this offseason.

“This is the best I’ve seen him. Hands down,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “I was joking with him the other day. You can see the abs on him. That’s hard for a big man to do. He looks like he’s in great shape.”

Packers RB Josh Jacobs said Dillon has been a leader in the locker room and has been someone that others can come to for questions about the playbook as well.

“He’s been a great vet,” Jacobs said. “He’s come in and helped all the guys in the room, including me. If we have questions about something we didn’t know, he didn’t keep that to himself. He’s been more than welcoming.”

Dillon said he still has everything yet to prove and doesn’t have any plans of slowing down soon.

“Playing Year 5 as a running back, that’s a feat in itself (but) it’s not even close to the end of the story,” Dillon said. “I’m coming out here, having fun, enjoying the process and striving to get better every day. I don’t think I’ve really scratched the peak of where I could get and I’m trying to get there.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Jordan Addison spoke about his off-season DUI arrest for the first time after training camp got underway. Addison appreciates the support around him and vows to continue learning from his mistakes.

“I was surprised by the support that I received,” Addison said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I didn’t think it was going to be how it was, but it was really important. I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me, uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still. So through everything that’s going on, I’m going to put it behind me and I’m still going to perform at a high level, come out here give the fans what they pay for.”

“I’m just going to keep learning. I’m saying that’s all I can do, is just learn from my mistakes and keep moving forward. That’s what it is.”