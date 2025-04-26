Packers Signing UDFA Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse

Per Matt Zenitz, the Packers are signing former Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse to a deal after he went undrafted.
Stackhouse, 23, began his college career with Georgia in 2020 and won two National Championships with the team.
He was twice named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.
In five seasons with the Bulldogs, Stackhouse appeared in 59 games and recorded 96 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.
