Packers Signing UDFA Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse

Per Matt Zenitz, the Packers are signing former Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse to a deal after he went undrafted.

Stackhouse, 23, began his college career with Georgia in 2020 and won two National Championships with the team.

He was twice named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.

In five seasons with the Bulldogs, Stackhouse appeared in 59 games and recorded 96 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.