Packers Signing UDFA LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Per Jason B. Hirschhorn, the Packers are signing undrafted Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson to a contract.
Dumas-Johnson, 23, began his career at Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Kentucky in 2024.
He was a two-time National Champion at Georgia, and in 2022, he was a First-team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC.
In three seasons with Georgia and one with Kentucky, Dumas-Johnson appeared in 49 games and recorded 192 tackles, 13 sacks, two interceptions, two touchdowns, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.
