Chiefs Signing Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

According to Doug Kyed, the Chiefs are signing Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell as an undrafted free agent.
He tested ridiculously well this past spring, running a 4.31-second 40 time at 6-5 and 216 pounds, so this is an interesting signing for Kansas City.
Caldwell, 23, started his college career at Lindenwood and was first-team all-conference his final two seasons. He transferred to Cincinnati and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in his only season.
In 2025, Caldwell had 32 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.
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