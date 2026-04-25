Eagles Signing Alabama LB Deontae Lawson

Matt Zenitz reports that the Eagles are signing Alabama LB Deontae Lawson after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Lawson, 23, is a native of Mobile, Alabama, and was named Second-team All-SEC in 2025.

In five seasons wth Alabama, Lawson appeared in 52 games and made 283 tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks, one interception, 16 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more on the Eagles’ undrafted free agents as they become available.