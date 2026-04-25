Vikings Announce 19 UDFA Signings

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially signed 19 undrafted free agents to contracts following the 2026 NFL Draft.
The #Vikings have agreed to terms with 19 undrafted free agents.
📰: https://t.co/CjURYqBVnF pic.twitter.com/4gECKIfzD8
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 26, 2026
The full list includes:
- North Carolina CB Marcus Allen
- North Texas CB Da’Veawn Armstead
- Georgia WR Dillon Bell
- Notre Dame OLB Jordan Botelho
- Texas A&M CB Tyreek Chappell
- South Carolina DL Monkell Goodwine
- Maryland WR Shaleak Knotts
- UCF LB Keli Lawson
- Clemson OL Tristan Leigh
- Dartmouth OL Delby Lemieux
- Florida International RB Kejon Owens
- Virginia Tech OL Tomas Rimac
- Georgia Southern WR Marcus Sanders Jr.
- Temple OLB Cam’Ron Stewart
- James Madison S Jacob Thomas
- Georgia P Brett Thorson
- Colorado OLB Arden Walker
- Texas A&M LB Scooby Williams
- Arizona WR Lyke Wysong
Allen, 22, was a three-year starter at North Carolina.
During his four-year college career, Allen recorded 136 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, three interceptions and 25 pass deflections in 51 career games with 39 starts.
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