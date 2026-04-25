Vikings Announce 19 UDFA Signings

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially signed 19 undrafted free agents to contracts following the 2026 NFL Draft. 

The full list includes:

  1. North Carolina CB Marcus Allen 
  2. North Texas CB Da’Veawn Armstead
  3. Georgia WR Dillon Bell
  4. Notre Dame OLB Jordan Botelho
  5. Texas A&M CB Tyreek Chappell
  6. South Carolina DL Monkell Goodwine
  7. Maryland WR Shaleak Knotts
  8. UCF LB Keli Lawson
  9. Clemson OL Tristan Leigh
  10. Dartmouth OL Delby Lemieux
  11. Florida International RB Kejon Owens
  12. Virginia Tech OL Tomas Rimac
  13. Georgia Southern WR Marcus Sanders Jr.
  14. Temple OLB Cam’Ron Stewart
  15. James Madison S Jacob Thomas
  16. Georgia P Brett Thorson
  17. Colorado OLB Arden Walker
  18. Texas A&M LB Scooby Williams
  19. Arizona WR Lyke Wysong 

Allen, 22, was a three-year starter at North Carolina. 

During his four-year college career, Allen recorded 136 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, three interceptions and 25 pass deflections in 51 career games with 39 starts. 

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