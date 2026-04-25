Vikings Announce 19 UDFA Signings

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially signed 19 undrafted free agents to contracts following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with 19 undrafted free agents. 📰: https://t.co/CjURYqBVnF pic.twitter.com/4gECKIfzD8 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 26, 2026

The full list includes:

North Carolina CB Marcus Allen North Texas CB Da’Veawn Armstead Georgia WR Dillon Bell Notre Dame OLB Jordan Botelho Texas A&M CB Tyreek Chappell South Carolina DL Monkell Goodwine Maryland WR Shaleak Knotts UCF LB Keli Lawson Clemson OL Tristan Leigh Dartmouth OL Delby Lemieux Florida International RB Kejon Owens Virginia Tech OL Tomas Rimac Georgia Southern WR Marcus Sanders Jr. Temple OLB Cam’Ron Stewart James Madison S Jacob Thomas Georgia P Brett Thorson Colorado OLB Arden Walker Texas A&M LB Scooby Williams Arizona WR Lyke Wysong

Allen, 22, was a three-year starter at North Carolina.

During his four-year college career, Allen recorded 136 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, three interceptions and 25 pass deflections in 51 career games with 39 starts.