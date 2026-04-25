Eagles Signing Ole Miss TE Dae’Quan Wright

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed former Ole Miss TE Dae’Quan Wright as an undrafted free agent.

Wright, 22, started his college career out at Virginia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He was named second-team All-SEC in his final season.

During his four-year college career, Wright recorded 113 catches for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games with 29 starts.