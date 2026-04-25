Cowboys Signing Baylor TE Michael Trigg

Greg Auman reports that the Cowboys are signing UDFA Baylor TE Michael Trigg after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Trigg, 23, played at both USC and Ole Miss before ultimately transferring to Baylor.

He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

In five seasons, Trigg appeared in 38 games and caught 108 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns.