Panthers Waived TE Heinrich Haarberg

According to the wire, the Panthers have waived TE Heinrich Haarberg from their roster.

He signed with the team at the end of May as a rookie free agent, having been the starting quarterback for Nebraska in 2023 before transitioning to tight end.

Haarberg, 23, was a three-star recruit who elected to stay in state and commit to Nebraska. He started nine games at quarterback over his career but eventually made the switch to tight end.

During his five-year college career, Haarberg caught 11 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in 30 games. He also completed 87 of 175 pass attempts (49.7 percent) for 1,068 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and rushed 151 times for 584 yards and six touchdowns.