Chiefs Waive DB Marlen Sewell

The Kansas City Chiefs waived UDFA DB Marlen Sewell, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

This move came in correspondence with the signing of CB L’Jarius Sneed becoming official.

Sewell, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 196th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Birmingham, Alabama. He committed to Vanderbilt and remained there for five years.

Sewell signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In his collegiate career, Sewell appeared in 45 games over five years at Vanderbilt and recorded 102 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.