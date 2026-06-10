NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Francis Mauigoa, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Per Jon Machota, the Cowboys expect DE Donovan Ezeiruaku (hip) and CB DaRon Bland to be ready for the start of training camp.

(hip) and CB to be ready for the start of training camp. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said WR George Pickens is not at OTAs because of a football camp and expects the wideout to attend mandatory minicamp in a few weeks. (Calvin Watkins)

said WR is not at OTAs because of a football camp and expects the wideout to attend mandatory minicamp in a few weeks. (Calvin Watkins) Schottenheimer also mentioned there’s an LT competition between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas. He likes what Guyton has done, but said, “We’re going to make Tyler earn it.” (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts likes the direction under new OC Sean Mannion : “He’s come in and he’s very clear, giving good direction. You can definitely see the vision. Able to answer all my questions. Very instructive. Very helpful. So it’s been a very enjoyable journey so far.” (Berman)

likes the direction under new OC : “He’s come in and he’s very clear, giving good direction. You can definitely see the vision. Able to answer all my questions. Very instructive. Very helpful. So it’s been a very enjoyable journey so far.” (Berman) Hurts is excited about the new offensive changes: “It’s a different leader, different coordinator, different philosophical approach. It’s exciting. It’s exciting to learn a new brand of football and just grow.” (Berman)

The signal caller wants to continue to refine his game and acknowledged the challenges in doing so with constant schematic changes: “I do want to become an expert at the position. I do want to grow in the position. That’s obviously hard to do when it’s always changing. But that’s not going to stop me from trying to be the best I can be. I’m just trying to grow and take in the coaching.” (Berman)

Giants

The Giants added first-round OL Francis Mauigoa and third-round WR Malachi Fields in the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked about his first impressions of both players, HC John Harbaugh said Mauigao looked “natural at guard,” and Fields proved to be a playmaker.

“Great, great. I mean, Sisi was just fantastic. He took pretty much every rep. Looked like a natural at guard. Sometimes things happen a little quicker. You got to get out of your stance a little quicker. We’ll see when the pads come on. That will be another thing for him. To see him playing at guard for the first time, I thought he did really good (indiscernible). (Colton) Hood, loved him in press. He was at press corner. He was playing press out there with the other corners. He looked really good. You saw him make a couple of plays. How about the interception in two minute? That was a nice play. He was good. He was good and diligent the whole time. Malachi, a bunch of plays. Did you see him on the slants today? He made every catch yesterday. Made one high catch over the top of the corner one time. Happy with all those guys,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official site.

As for Fields’ ability as a blocker, Harbaugh said he has a good background from his time at Notre Dame, but also reiterated how he was impressed by the receiver’s route running.

“You’re a run game guy, I see. You ask about wide receivers blocking, and he was. He was a blocker. I mean, look at him. He better be. He’s got no excuse not to be. He was at Notre Dame, and that’s how Coach does it there. Marcus (Freeman) has got those guys playing physical. How about on the slants today? You saw him cross the corner’s face on three or four slants today. Real strong. So it’s a good start for him,” Harbaugh said.