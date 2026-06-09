Browns Sign First-Round WR KC Concepcion, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns signed first-round WR KC Concepcion to a four-year rookie contract on Tuesday.
Cleveland has now signed all of their picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|9
|Spencer Fano
|T
|Signed
|1
|24
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|Signed
|2
|39
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|Signed
|2
|58
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|S
|Signed
|3
|86
|Austin Barber
|T
|Signed
|5
|146
|Parker Brailsford
|C
|Signed
|5
|149
|Justin Jefferson
|LB
|Signed
|5
|170
|Joe Royer
|TE
|Signed
|6
|182
|Taylen Green
|QB
|Signed
|7
|248
|Carsen Ryan
|TE
|Signed
Concepcion, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 97th-ranked receiver in the 2023 recruiting class out of Charlotte, North Carolina. He committed to NC State and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Texas A&M for his final year.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $20,010,048 rookie contract that includes a $11,012,760 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Concepcion appeared in 38 games across three seasons. He caught 185 passes for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed 70 times for 431 yards and three touchdowns.
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