Steelers Claim P Aidan Laros, Waive WR Brandon Johnson

Per the wire, the Steelers have claimed P Aidan Laros off of waivers from the Buccaneers and waived vested veteran WR Brandon Johnson in a corresponding move.

Laros was waived by Tampa Bay yesterday when they elected to sign K B.T. Potter in his place on the roster.

Laros, 23, was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and was on the roster at Charlotte University in 2022, never playing a game before sitting out for the 2023 season.

He then played at the University of Kentucky in 2024 and 2025 before going undrafted.

In three seasons of college football, Laros appeared in 36 games and punted 82 times for 3,679 yards at an average of 44.9 yards per punt.