Rams LT Alaric Jackson Arrested For Felony Domestic Battery

According to Dennis Broad of NBC Los Angeles, Rams LT Alaric Jackson was arrested for felony domestic battery on Monday night and booked into an LAPD jail.

Los Angeles Police responded to a home in San Fernando Valley on Monday around 11 PM after cops were called to the scene, according to Broad. Per Broad, police learned Jackson had gotten into a verbal argument with a woman, and Jackson allegedly tried to take a phone out of her hand when he thought she was recording.

Jackson, 27, was a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.

Jackson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before Los Angeles used a second-round tender on him worth $4.8 million for the 2024 season.

From there, the Rams re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal before the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Rams and started each appearance.