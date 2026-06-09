Bengals Sign Second-Round DE Cashius Howell, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed second-round DE Cashius Howell to a rookie contract.

Cincinnati has now signed all of their 2026 draft picks. Here’s a look at their rookie class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 41 Cashius Howell DE Signed 3 72 Tacario Davis CB Signed 4 128 Connor Lew C Signed 4 140 Colbie Young WR Signed 6 189 Brian Parker II C Signed 7 221 Jack Endries TE Signed 7 226 Landon Robinson DT Signed

Howell, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 170th-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class out of Kansas City, Missouri. He committed to Bowling Green and stayed there for three seasons before transferring to Texas A&M for his final two years. He earned unanimous All-American Honors and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

The Bengals used the 41st pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Howell.

In his collegiate career, Howell appeared in 56 games over five seasons with Bowling Green and Texas A&M. He recorded 127 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, one interception, 15 passes defended, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.