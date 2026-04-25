Falcons Signing Georgia RB Cash Jones

Jordan Schultz reports that the Falcons are signing Georgia RB Cash Jones to a contract after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Jones, 24, is from Brock, Texas, and his real name is Cashion. He walked onto Georgia in 2021 and eventually won two National Championships with the Bulldogs.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic notes that while Jones is not a well-rounded offensive player, his pass-catching ability should give him the chance to compete for an NFL roster spot.

In five seasons with Georgia, Jones appeared in 55 games and caught 57 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 52 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on the Falcons’ undrafted free agents as the news is available.