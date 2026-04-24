2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Rounds 2 & 3

Here’s our day-two 2026 NFL Draft Tracker. We’ll be posting draft picks here as soon as they’re available, along with profiles for all of the prospects selected Friday night.

Be sure to keep up with the latest right here!

2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Second Round

33 — San Francisco 49ers (Via NYJ): Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling, 23, was a five year starter in college. He began his college career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he finished his five-year college career.

In total, Stribling appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts, catching 216 passes for 2,964 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

34 — Arizona Cardinals: Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis

Bisontis, 21, was a four-star recruit and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for three seasons as a three-year starter.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bisontis as the second-best guard in the 2026 class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Bisontis made 35 starts over three seasons with Texas A&M at right tackle and left guard. He earned Third Team All-SEC honors in his junior year in 2025.

35 — Buffalo Bills (Via TEN): Clemson DE TJ Parker

Parker, 21, was a four-star recruit and the sixth-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Phenix City, Alabama. He committed to Clemson and remained there for three seasons, earning Second Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Parker as the sixth-best edge rusher in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Parker appeared in 39 games over three seasons with Clemson. He recorded 126 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four passes defended, six fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles.

36 — Houston Texans (Via LV): Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

McDonald, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 290th overall player in his recruiting class. He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2025, was Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

During his college career, McDonald appeared in 34 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 85 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

37 — New York Giants: Tennessee CB Colton Hood

Hood, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 38th-ranked cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class out of McDonough, Georgia. He committed to Auburn but transferred to Colorado after one year before transferring again to Tennessee for his final season, where he earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Hood as the fifth-best cornerback in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Hood appeared in 29 games over three seasons at Auburn, Colorado and Tennessee. He recorded 77 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 passes defended, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns.

38 — Las Vegas Raiders (Via HOU, WAS): Arizona S Treydan Stukes

Stukes, 24, was a no-star recruit and wasn’t ranked in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Arizona and remained there for six years, earning Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 in 2025, and Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 in 2023.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Stukes as the eighth-best cornerback in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his six-year college career, Stukes appeared in 52 games and recorded 206 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 29 pass defenses.

39 — Cleveland Browns: Washington WR Denzel Boston

Boston, 22, is a junior and a native of Puyallup, Washington. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

In four seasons with the Huskies, Boston appeared in 43 games and caught 132 passes for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had one rush for a two-yard touchdown.

40 — Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma EDGE R. Mason Thomas

Thomas, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 34th-ranked edge defender in the 2022 recruiting class out of out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He committed to Oklahoma and remained there four seasons, earning Second Team All-American honors in 2025 along with First Team All-SEC honors.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Thomas as the 10th-best edge rusher in the class with a second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Thomas appeared in 42 games over four seasons at Oklahoma. He recorded 65 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three passes defended, three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

41 — Cincinnati Bengals: Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell

Howell, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 170th-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class out of Kansas City, Missouri. He committed to Bowling Green and stayed there for three seasons before transferring to Texas A&M for his final two years. He earned unanimous All-American Honors and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Howell as the ninth-best edge rusher in the draft with a second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Howell appeared in 56 games over five seasons with Bowling Green and Texas A&M. He recorded 127 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, one interception, 15 passes defended, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

42 — New Orleans Saints: Georgia DT Christen Miller

Miller, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He committed to Georgia and remained there all four years.

In his collegiate career, Miller appeared in 41 games for Georgia and recorded 64 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass defense.

43 — Miami Dolphins: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

Rodriguez, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 26th-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class out of Wichita Falls, Texas. He committed to Virginia as a QB but transferred to Texas Tech and switched to LB after one season, where he played four years and earned Unanimous All-American Honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Rodriguez as the second-best linebacker in the class with a second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Rodriguez appeared in 56 games over five years at Virginia and Texas Tech. He recorded 317 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, 12 passes defended, six interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 13 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. He also two rushing touchdowns in 2025.

44 — Detroit Lions (Via NYJ, DAL): Michigan DE Derrick Moore

Moore, 23, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Michigan and remained there for four years, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Moore as the 14th-best edge rusher in the draft with a third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Moore appeared in 53 games and recorded 95 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, eight pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.

45 — Baltimore Ravens: Missouri OLB Zion Young

Young, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 165th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Atlanta, Georgia. He committed to Michigan State but transferred after two seasons to Missouri, where he played another two years and earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Young as the eighth-best edge rusher in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Young appeared in 46 games over four seasons at Michigan State and Missouri. He recorded 131 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, five passes defended, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

46 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Missouri LB Josiah Trotter

Trotter, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 44th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to West Virginia and redshirted his freshman year before transferring to Missouri in 2025. He earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2025, along with Freshman All-American,; Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Trotter as the sixth-best linebacker in the draft with a third-round grade.

During his two-year college career, Trotter appeared in 24 games and recorded 176 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and three pass defenses.

47 — Pittsburgh Steelers (Via IND) : Alabama WR Germie Bernard

Bernard, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 37th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to Michigan State but transferred to Washington after one year before transferring again to Alabama after just one season with the Huskies.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bernard as the seventh-best receiver in the class with a second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Bernard appeared in 53 games over four years with Michigan State, Washington and Alabama. He caught 155 passes for 2,203 yards and 13 touchdowns, and also added 174 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

48 — Atlanta Falcons: Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

Terrell, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Atlanta, Georgia. He committed to Clemson and stayed there for all three of his collegiate seasons. He’s the younger brother of Falcons CB AJ Terrell.

In his collegiate career, Terrell appeared in 39 games over three seasons with Clemson and recorded 125 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 25 passes defended.

49 — Carolina Panthers (Via MIN): Texas A&M DT Lee Hunter

Hunter, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Mobile, Alabama. He committed to Auburn but transferred to UCF after one year, where he played for three seasons before transferring again to Texas Tech for his final season. Hunter earned Second Team All-American Honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Hunter as the fifth-best defensive tackle in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Hunter appeared in 53 games over five seasons at Auburn, UFC and Texas Tech. He recorded 172 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

50 — New York Jets (Via DET): Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds

Ponds, 21, transferred to Indiana after spending his freshman year at James Madison in 2023. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2025, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025, and second-team All-Sun Belt in 2023.

During his college career, Ponds appeared in 28 games for Indiana and 13 games for James Madison, recording 169 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 33 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

51 — Minnesota Vikings (Via CAR) : Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

Golday, 22, was a no-star and was unranked in the 2021 recruiting class out of Arlington, Tennessee. He committed to Central Arkansas and played there for three years before transferring to Cincinnati for his last two years, where he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Golday as the fourth-best linebacker in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his two years at Cincinnati, Golday appeared in 24 games and recorded 163 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, five passes defended, one fumble recovered and three forced fumbles.

52 — Green Bay Packers: South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

Cisse, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Sumter, South Carolina. He committed to North Carolina State and stayed there for two years before transferring to South Carolina.

In his collegiate career, Cisse appeared in 34 games over three seasons at North Carolina State and South Carolina and recorded 65 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 10 passes defended and one forced fumble.

53 — Indianapolis Colts (Via PIT) : Georgia LB C.J. Allen

Allen, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Barnesville, Georgia. He committed to Georgia and remained there for three seasons, earning First Team All-American honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Allen as the third-best linebacker in the class with a second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Allen appeared in 41 games over three years at Georgia and recorded 205 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

54 — Philadelphia Eagles: Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers

Stowers, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked QB in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for two years before transferring to New Mexico State for one year, and eventually Vanderbilt for his final two seasons.

In his collegiate career, Stowers appeared in 45 games over five years at Texas A&M, New Mexico State and Vanderbilt. He recorded 146 receptions, 1,773 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also rushed 36 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Stowers also completed five of 10 passes for two touchdowns.

55 — New England Patriots (Via LAC): Illinois DE Gabe Jacas

Jacas, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 75th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class out of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He committed to Illinois and remained there for four years, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Jacas as the 11th-best edge rusher in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Jacas appeared in 50 games over four years at Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and seven forced fumbles.

56 — Jacksonville Jaguars: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher

Boerkircher, 24, was a four year starter in college. He began his college career at Nebraska before transferring to Texas A&M for the 2025 season.

For his career, Boerkircher appeared in 52 games, making 25 starts and catching 38 passes for 417 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

57 — Chicago Bears: Iowa C Logan Jones

Jones, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 26th-ranked defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Council Bluffs, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and remained there through 2025, redshiriting in 2020 and missing most of the 2021 season with a knee injury. He was a unanimous All-American selection and First Team All-Big 10 in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Jones as the third-best center in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Jones appeared in 53 games over six years at Iowa and made 51 starts at center.

58 — Cleveland Browns (Via SF): Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

McNeil-Warren, 22, was a three-year starter at Toledo and earned second-team All-American honors in 2025.

During his college career, McNeil-Warren appeared in 48 games and recorded 214 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.

59 — Houston Texans: Michigan TE Marlin Klein

Klein, 23, spent four years at Michigan. He was an honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior.

For his career, Klein appeared in 36 games, making 12 starts and catching 38 passes for 364 yards receiving.

60 — Tennessee Titans (Via CHI, BUF): Texas LB Anthony Hill

Hill, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-rated linebacker in his class by multiple recruiting services. He was a freshman All-American and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, then first-team All-SEC and All-American in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Hill recorded 249 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and four pass deflections in 40 games.

61 — Los Angeles Rams: Ohio State TE Max Klare

Klare, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 69th-ranked tight end in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Purdue and remained there for three years before transferring to Ohio State. He earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and Third Team All-Big Ten in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Klare as the third-best tight end in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Klare appeared in 33 games and recorded 116 receptions for 1,329 yards (11.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.

62 — Buffalo Bills (Via DEN): Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun

Igbinosun, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 21st-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Ole Miss for one year before transferring to Ohio State for the following three years. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025, honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024, and freshman All-American in 2022.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Igbinosun as the 10th-best cornerback in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Igbinosun appeared in 56 games and recorded 194 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 27 pass defenses, and three fumble recoveries.

63 — Los Angeles Chargers (Via NE) : Florida OL Jake Slaughter

Slaughter, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 44th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Sparr, Florida. He committed to Florida and remained there for five seasons, earning Second Team All-American honors in both 2024 and 2025, to go along with First Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Slaughter as the best center in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Slaughter appeared in 51 games over five years at Florida and made 33 starts at center.

64 — Seattle Seahawks: TCU S Bud Clark

Clark, 23, was a five-year starter at TCU. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 as a senior.

For his career, Clark appeared in 61 games, making 45 starts and recording 214 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, 15 interceptions and 21 pass defenses.

Third Round

65 — Arizona Cardinals: Miami QB Carson Beck

Beck, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 5th-ranked pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Georgia and remained there for five years, winning two National Championships as a backup before starting his last two years.

Beck suffered a significant elbow injury at the end of the 2024 season, and he transferred to Miami for his final collegiate season, where he led them to a National Championship game appearance.

In his collegiate career, Beck appeared in 55 games over six years with Georgia and Miami. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Beck also rushed 189 times for 288 yards and seven touchdowns.

66 — Denver Broncos (Via TEN): Texans A&M DL Tyler Onyedim

67 — Las Vegas Raiders: Auburn DE Keyron Crawford

Crawford, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 60th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class out of Memphis, Tennessee. He committed to Arkansas State and stayed there for two years before transferring to Auburn, where he earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Crawford as the 12th-best edge rusher in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Crawford appeared in 47 games over four seasons at Arkansas State and Auburn. He recorded 116 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

68 — Philadelphia Eagles (Via NYJ): Miami OT Markel Bell

69 — Chicago Bears (Via HOU, NYG): Stanford TE Sam Roush

Roush, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked tight end in the 2022 recruiting class out of Nashville, Tennessee. He committed to Stanford and remained there for all four seasons.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Roush as the sixth-best tight end in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Roush appeared in 48 games over four years at Stanford and caught 119 passes for 1,201 yards and four touchdowns.

70 — San Francisco 49ers (Via CLE) : Texas Tech DE Romello Height

Height, 25, was a four-star recruit and the 25th-ranked outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class out of Dublin, Georgia. He committed to Auburn but transferred after two seasons to USC. From there, Height transferred to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2024 season and transferred again to Texas Tech for his final year, where he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Height as the 15th-best edge rusher in the class with a third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Height appeared in 50 games over six seasons at Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech. He recorded 111 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defended, two fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

71 — Washington Commanders: Clemson WR Antonio Williams

Williams, 21, was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to Clemson and remained there for four years, earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and Third Team All-ACC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Williams as the 10th-best receiver in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Williams appeared in 43 games over four seasons at Clemson. He caught 208 passes for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed 25 times for 187 yards and two more touchdowns.

72 — Cincinnati Bengals: Washington CB Tacario Davis

73 — New Orleans Saints: Georgia TE Oscar Delp

74 — New York Giants (Via KC): Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields

Fields, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 141st-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Virginia and remained there for four years before transferring to Notre Dame in 2025. He earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2023.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Fields as the ninth-best receiver in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his five-year college career, Fields appeared in 48 games and recorded 165 receptions for 2,479 yards (15.0 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.

75 — Miami Dolphins: Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas

76 — Pittsburgh Steelers (Via DAL): Penn State QB Drew Allar

Allar, 22, started three years at quarterback for Penn State. He could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but opted to return to Penn State. He then suffered a broken left ankle in October and subsequently underwent surgery, ending his final year of eligibility.

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.

77 — Green Bay Packers (Via TB): Missouri DL Chris McClellan

McClellan, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of North Tulsa, Oklahoma. He committed to Florida and remained there for two years before transferring to Missouri for his last two seasons.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has McClellan as the eighth-best defensive tackle in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, McClellan appeared in 51 games over four years at Florida and Missouri. He recorded 133 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

78 — Indianapolis Colts: LSU S AJ Haulcy

Haulcy, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 144th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to New Mexico for one year, transferred to Houston for 2023 and 2024, and then transferred again to LSU. He earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2025, first-team All-Big 12 in 2024, and second-team All-Mountain West in 2022.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Haulcy as the fifth-best safety in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Haulcy appeared in 48 games and recorded 347 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 19 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.

79 — Atlanta Falcons: Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

Branch, 22, was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to USC and remained there for two years before transferring to Georgia in 2025. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2025, and First Team All-American, Freshman All-American, and First Team All-Pac 12 in 2023.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Branch as the 14th-best receiver in the draft with a third-round grade.

During his three-year college career, Branch appeared in 37 games and recorded 159 receptions for 1,634 yards (10.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns, to go along with 15 rushing attempts for 94 yards (6.3 YPC) and one touchdown.

80 — Baltimore Ravens: USC WR Ja’Kobi Lane

81 — Jacksonville Jaguars (Via DET): Texas A&M DT Albert Regis

82 — Minnesota Vikings: Iowa State DL Domonique Orange

Orange, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 65th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Iowa State and remained there for four years, earning Third Team All-Big 12 in 2025, and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023 and 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Orange as the sixth-best defensive tackle in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Orange appeared in 50 games and recorded 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.

83 — Carolina Panthers: Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

Brazzell, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 170th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Midland, Texas. He committed to Tulane and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Tennessee for his last two years, where he earned Third-Team All-American & First-Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Brazzell as the 17th-best receiver in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Brazzell appeared in 40 games over four seasons with Tulane and Tennessee. He caught 136 passes for 2,072 yards and 16 touchdowns.

84 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Via GB): Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

Hurst, 21, began his collegiate career at Valdosta State before transferring to Georgia State in 2024. He was named First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2025 after being named Second-Team All-Sun Belt in 2024.

In two seasons at Georgia State, Hurst appeared in 24 games and caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.

85 — Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia DB Daylen Everette

Everette, 22, was a five-star recruit and the sixth-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Norfolk, Virginia. He committed to Georgia and remained there for four years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Everette as the 13th-best cornerback in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Everett appeared in 55 games at Georgia over four years and recorded 150 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, 19 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

86 — Cleveland Browns (Via LAC): Florida OT Austin Barber

Barber, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 47th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Florida and remained there for five years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Barber as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Barber appeared in 50 games over five years at Florida, making five starts at right tackle and 35 at left tackle.

87 — Miami Dolphins (Via PHI): Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek

88 — Jacksonville Jaguars: Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon

Pregnon, 24, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Wyoming and remained there for three years before transferring to USC in 2023 and 2024, and transferring again to Oregon in 2025. He earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025, second-team All-Big Ten in 2024, and freshman All-American in 2022.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Pregnon as the third-best guard in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his six-year college career, Pregnon appeared in 53 games, starting 40 at left guard and 13 at right guard.

89 — Chicago Bears: LSU receiver Zavion Thomas

90 — San Francisco 49ers (Via MIA, HOU): Indiana RB Kaelon Black

91 — Las Vegas Raiders (Via BUF): Texas A&M G Trey Zuhn III

Zuhn, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of Fort Collins, Colorado. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for five years, earning First Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Zuhn as the fifth-best center in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Zuhn appeared in 54 games over five years at Texas A&M and made 49 starts at left tackle and one at center.

92 — Dallas Cowboys (Via SF): Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham

93 — Los Angeles Rams: Missouri OT Keagen Trost

94 — Miami Dolphins (Via DEN): Louisville WR Chris Bell

Bell, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 124th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Yazoo City, Missouri. He committed to Louisville and remained there four years, earning First-Team All-ACC honors his senior season.

In his collegiate career, Bell appeared in 47 games over four seasons at Louisville. He caught 151 passes for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.

95 — New England Patriots: Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon

96 — Pittsburgh Steelers (Via SEA): Iowa OL Gennings Dunker

Dunker, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 38th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Iowa and redshirted his freshman year, remaining there for four more years, earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and Second Team All-Big Ten in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Dunker as the fifth-best guard in the draft with a third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Dunker appeared in 47 games, starting 37 times at right tackle and once at right guard.

97 — Minnesota Vikings (Comp): Northwestern T Caleb Tiernan

Tiernan, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 25th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Northwestern and remained there for five years, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Tiernan as the eighth-best offensive tackle in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his five-year college career, Tiernan appeared in 52 games, starting 37 times at left tackle and six times at right tackle.

98 — Minnesota Vikings (Comp, Via PHI): Miami DB Jakobe Thomas

99 — Seattle Seahawks (Comp, Via PIT): Arkansas DB Julian Neal

100 — Jacksonville Jaguars (Via DET, Comp): Maryland CB Jalen Huskey