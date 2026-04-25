49ers Signing Indiana DE Mikail Kamara

According to Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are signing Indiana DE Mikail Kamara as an undrafted free agent.

The leading pass rusher for the national champions, Kamara was not invited to the Combine, an omen for him eventually going undrafted.

Kamara, 24, started his career at James Madison and was a two-year starter, earning third-team All-American honors in 2023. He transferred to Indiana and started another two seasons, collecting second-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10 and honorable mention All-Big 10 honors.

During his six-year college career, Kamara recorded 163 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and two pass deflections in 52 games.