BREAKING: Vikings Trading EDGE Jonathan Greenard To Eagles

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are sending edge Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles for two third-round draft picks.

Minnesota specifically gets No. 98 overall and a 2027 third-round pick for Greenard and pick No. 244.

The Eagles are signing Greenard to a four-year, $100 million contract following this trade.

Greenard’s name had come up as a potential trade, so this isn’t a huge surprise, even though Minnesota recently said that they expected to hold on to him.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.