Jaguars Signing Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor

According to Matt Zenitz, the Jaguars are signing former Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor as an undrafted free agent.

Taylor, 24, started his college career at North Carolina Central as a walk-on, earning a scholarship after a third-team all-conference selection in 2022. He became the full-time starter in 2024, earned first-team all-conference honors and transferred to Virginia for his final collegiate season.

For his career, Taylor rushed 576 times for 2,944 yards (5.1 YPC) and 37 touchdowns to go along with 98 catches for 882 yards and another 10 touchdowns in 51 games.