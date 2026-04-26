Chargers Officially Signed 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed 18 undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft.

we’ve agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents → https://t.co/enjKWLQyC2 pic.twitter.com/GvWJVtwgdI — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 26, 2026

The full list includes:

Noah Avinger/DB/Utah State Lander Barton/LB/Utah Jerand Bradley/WR/TE/Kansas State Sincere Brown/WR/Colorado Jahmeer Carter/DT/Virginia Greg Desrosiers/RB/Memphis Devin Grant/S/Syracuse Jacobian Guillory/DL/LSU Niles King/OLB/San Diego State Devonte Ross/WR/Penn State Rodney Shelley/CB/Georgia Tech Avery Smith/CB/Toledo Jacob Spoemer/C/Fresno State Evan Svoboda/TE/Wyoming Nadame Tucker/EDGE/Western Michigan Terry Webb/DL/Southern Methodist Jerry Wilson/CB/Florida State Isaiah World/OT/Oregon

World suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Ducks’ playoff loss to Indiana in January and didn’t attend the NFL Combine after undergoing surgery. He was considered one of college football’s top offensive tackles before his injury.

World, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 167th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of San Diego, California. He originally committed to Arizona State before committing to Nevada. He spent three years at Nevada before entering the portal as a five-star and the second-ranked tackle in the portal. World committed to Oregon for his senior season.

In his collegiate career, World appeared in 51 games over four seasons at Nevada and Oregon.

Tucker, 25, was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and was tied with second overall pick David Bailey with 14.5 sacks to lead the country last season.

Aside from being named a Third-team All-American, Tucker was also named First-team All-MAC.

He previously played at Houston for three seasons before his final season in the MAC.

In four seasons, Tucker appeared in 26 games and recorded 65 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.