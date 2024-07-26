Packers Activate Three Players From Injured List

The Green Bay Packers have officially activated the following three players from the injured list:

DB Corey Ballentine OT Donovan Jennings OT Caleb Jones

Ballentine, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad before finding a place on the Packers active roster at the start of 2022.

In 2023, Ballentine appeared in 14 games for the Packers and made six starts. He recorded 43 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one interception.