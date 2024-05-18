NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Jason Kelce, CeeDee Lamb, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders brought in veteran TE Zach Ertz in free agency to help their young core. Ertz discussed developing a relationship with his new teammates before trying to be a mentor.

“The vets have to set the leadership, how this thing is going to go,” Ertz said, via the team’s YouTube. “We’re going to push each other to be the best version of ourselves that we can.”

“I want to be as open as possible. That is what guys are going to remember. (These) people are not going to remember my stats, my yards, my catches. When I’m done, hopefully, they remember the relationship I have with them. So, that’s what I’m trying to develop.”

Cowboys

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer isn’t concerned with WR CeeDee Lamb‘s absence from offseason activities as he seeks out a new contract.

“It doesn’t matter right now,” Schottenheimer said, via PFT. “CeeDee’s a pro. He’s going to know what to do. Again, I know Dak and the guys have some communication with him. We know he’s taking care of business and when he gets back here, we’ll certainly be able to find ways to get him the ball.”

Eagles

Eagles sixth-round C Dylan McMahon is looking for any help he can get from retiring C Jason Kelce.

“I don’t want to bug him. I’d do it every day if I could,” McMahon said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But he’s got his own stuff going around. He gave me his number. If I ever have a question or anything, I may just hit him up. If he doesn’t reply, because I know he’s got a lot of stuff going on, hopefully he will eventually. As much as I can without bugging him, for sure.”