Cowboys Officially Place CB Trevon Diggs On PUP List

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed CB Trevon Diggs on the active/PUP list Thursday.
The expectation was that Diggs would start off on the PUP list, so this isn’t a big surprise. He can be activated at any time between now and Week 1.
Diggs unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice back in late September and is still recovering.
Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.
Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.
In 2023, Diggs appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded four tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and three passes defended.
