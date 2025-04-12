Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Says He Could Play Today If He Had To

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told reporters that he is recovered enough from his hamstring injury that he could play today if he needed to.

“If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that,” Prescott said, via the team website. “It’s about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games], whatever we get to when the time’s right.”

Prescott would not put a timeline or recovery percentage on his health status, but says he plans to take part in OTAs in some capacity.

“I’m getting close to where I want to be. I don’t want to put a percentage on it,” Prescott continued. “I know we’ve got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort of not all. Then again, I just understand my age, what I’ve had, what I’ve gone through; it’s about being my best in the fall. So I’m not rushing anything, but I’m where I want to be. It’s just the work that I’ve put into it, unfortunately, I’ve been through this process of recovering from injuries before, so I embrace it. I know that a better version of me is on the other side, so that’s just the way that I’ve approached this whole offseason and this whole rehab process.” Prescott still believes that he will continue to use his mobility when he returns next season and that it shouldn’t be a lingering issue for him. “Me playing my best, I’m mobile,” Prescott added. “Whether it’s actually running past the line of scrimmage or just scrambling making plays happen with my arm, so that’s vital for me, that’s a big part of this. I’ve been running more, obviously you’ve got to when you’re rehabbing a hamstring, it’s about just staying on that trend of just getting better, staying mobile but doing it while feeling healthy.”

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2024, Prescott appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

