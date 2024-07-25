Commanders Worked Out DT Taylor Stallworth

The Washington Commanders hosted DT Taylor Stallworth for a workout, per his agent.

The Washington Commanders brought my veteran client Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) in for a workout today. Said he looked great and we will be keeping in touch. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 25, 2024

Stallworth, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

From there, Stallworth had stints with the Colts, Chiefs and Texans before the Titans signed him to a contract. Tennessee released him from injured reserve with a settlement late in 2023 and he finished out the year with the 49ers.

In 2022, Stallworth appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded four tackles. He also appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded four tackles.