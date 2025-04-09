Nebraska DT Ty Robinson Has Top-30 Visits With Four Teams

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, Nebraska DT Ty Robinson completed a top-30 visit with the Cardinals and is scheduled to visit the Bills, Seahawks, and Bengals next week.

He’s among the top defensive tackles available in the 2025 NFL Draft and could be a mid-round selection.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Robinson, 23, was a five-year starter at Nebraska. He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 60 games and started 47 times, recording 134 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.