NFC Notes: Adam Peters, Russell Wilson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders made headlines when they acquired Deebo Samuel from the 49ers and LT Laremy Tunsil from the Texans. GM Adam Peters said they understood there would be a “give and take” to bringing in both players.

“You take each opportunity as they come,” Peters said, via Zach Shelby of the team’s site. “Understanding that we were able to get really good players at important positions, there’s give and take to that.”

Peters spent time with Samuel with the 49ers as their vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager. He understands the impact Samuel can make.

“I know what kind of competitor he is, what kind of playmaker he is,” Peters said. “I’ve seen firsthand him take over games, and it’s really infectious throughout the team.”

Peters thinks Tunsil is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

“He’s, in our opinion, one of the best,” Peters said. “You could say he’s…top two in pass protection. I think he’s underrated as a run-blocker, too.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said the team will continue to build up the trenches throughout the remainder of the off-season.

“The game is played in the trenches. It really is,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “And it doesn’t matter if that’s the first play, the last play, whatever it is, but it’s always played up there at some point, whether it’s trying to stop the run or having a hold up in pass protection when you’re playing in a two-minute drive. So I think we’ve done a nice job with that to start.”

Schottenheimer added that the team will continue to look for difference makers at key positions, but seemed to place an emphasis on pass rushers.

“We don’t want to ever pick 12th again, all right, let’s be honest,” Schottenheimer said. “We don’t want to pick that high. But you’re looking for guys that influence the game. How do you influence the game? You rush the quarterback and you get sacks, strip sacks, fumbles, whatever it is. You score touchdowns.”

Schottenheimer said that the team won’t reach for a certain position due to need and alluded to the best player available strategy during the draft.

“I feel like we go into this draft with a lot of confidence,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, we’re not done in free agency. we’re always looking to acquire; we’re always looking to compete on the personnel side of it. But I do feel like we’ve set ourselves up going into the draft where hey, we’re sitting in a certain spot, that’s the best player available, let’s go take him.”

Giants

Raiders HC Pete Carroll said QB Russell Wilson is a great fit for New York and is up for the challenge, even if the team brings in a quarterback to develop early in the 2025 draft.

“Russ knows how to fit in,” Carroll said, via NJ.com. “He understands the game. He has great wisdom about what it takes in this league. He can adapt to whatever situation he’s in because he can compete so well and he’s such a committed competitor. He’ll go in there with a really clear vision of what he hopes to do and add to the program. He’ll be receptive to the new coaching. Brian (Daboll) is going to do a great job with him, I would think. I hope — I don’t know — but I hope for Russ’ sake it’s a really competitive opportunity and it’s wide open. And they’re going to have to deal with another guy, too. They may get a young kid coming in right there at the top. Russ has no problem with competing. He’ll take it on with real character and vision for himself. It’s a great place to go, going to New York. It’s a great challenge. So, he’ll be up for it.”