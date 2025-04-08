NFC Notes: Joe Milton, Adam Peters, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters spoke on the importance of the team keeping their tight end group intact from last season, noting their performance in Washington’s deep playoff run.

“I think just starting with Zach [Ertz], bringing him in last year, we were really pleased with how he not only played but what a leader he was, becoming a captain voted on by his teammates at the end of the year was just really, really cool to see just how his leadership grew throughout the year, much like Terry’s [McLaurin],” Peters said, via CommandersWire.com. “That was a priority for us, to bring him back, and people can say he’s lost a step but he still gets open all the time. And his blocking got better as the year went on, too. So everybody had that mindset to get better, and Zach fit right in with that and he’s a great weapon to have in the pass game especially.”

“That room’s a really good room,” Peters concluded. “It’s a really deep room, and that’s what we want to create. With every room, really, is competition and that’s the theme with our program.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys traded for QB Joe Milton as a controllable, cost-effective backup for QB Dak Prescott. Milton is excited to get to work and learn from the nine-year NFL veteran.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him, I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really competing.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters that the team has a specific role in mind for LB Chauncey Golston, whom they targeted in free agency.

“Chauncey stood out specifically. What we liked about him, obviously, we have Kayvon and Burns as outside backers, he’ll be a rotational outside backer with those guys,” Schoen told Giants.com. “Then when he comes inside, and his size, his length, his ability to rush the passer inside, he will really help us because a lot of teams fly to Dexter and try to double team him. And Chauncey’s ability to win one-on-one matchups and be able to press the pocket will really help us then with Burns and Kayvon coming off the edge.”