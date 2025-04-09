Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams Has Pre-Draft Visits With Seven Teams

According to Jordan Schultz, Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams has taken official visits to the Eagles, Bills, Texans, and Packers, and he’s scheduled to visit the Lions, Ravens, and 49ers.

He’s among the best defensive tackles available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Williams, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State. He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, Second-Team All-American and Second-Team All-Big Ten selections in 2023, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2022, and Freshman All-American and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021.

During his college career, Williams appeared in 51 games and started 25 times, recording 137 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.