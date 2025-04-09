Louisville CB Quincy Riley Has Top 30 Visits With Five Teams

According to Turron Davenport, Louisville CB Quincy Riley has scheduled top-30 visits with the 49ers, Commanders, and Titans.

Tony Pauline also reported that Riley scheduled an official visit with the Panthers, while Ian Rapoport writes he finished a visit with the Saints last week.

He’s among the top cornerbacks available in the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to be a mid-round selection.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Riley, 23, transferred to Louisville after spending three years at Middle Tennessee State and was a two-year starter with the Cardinals. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2023.

During his college career, Riley appeared in 55 games and started 36 times, recording 159 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 15 interceptions, 54 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.