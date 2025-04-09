NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Check our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete list of visits for each team!
Commanders
- Commanders HC Dan Quinn said CB Mike Sainristil will continue to work inside and outside: “He’s shown the ability to do both.” (JP Finlay)
- Quinn says the Commanders plan to use CB Jonathan Jones a little more inside than out, but he will play both positions: “Provides some insurance when you can do both.” (Finlay)
- Quinn said Brandon Coleman will move to right tackle. (Ben Standig)
- Miami K Andres Borregales had a private workout with the Commanders. (Gaby Urrutia)
- Louisville DE Ashton Gillotte has a 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Dave Heilman)
- Miami WR Xavier Restrepo had a private workout with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)
- Jackson State S Robert McDaniel met privately with the Commanders in person. (Ryan Fowler)
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker took an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Tom Pelissero)
Cowboys
- Texas Tech OL Caleb Rogers has a 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea has a 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas C Jake Majors met with the Cowboys in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger met in person with the Cowboys at his personal pro day. (Adam Schefter)
- North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton took a visit with the Cowboys, per his social media.
- Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen visited the Cowboys on Friday.
Eagles
- A league executive thinks Eagles DE Josh Uche could be the low-cost free-agent signing that propels them in 2025, as LB Zack Baun did in 2024: “It could be Uche because he will be the replacement for Sweat. Those guys get $17-20 million even if they are just OK. For Uche, it’s all about fit. If they just let him rush the passer, that is what he does best.” (Mike Sando)
- The Eagles signed G Matt Pryor to a one-year, $1.355 million contract with $700k guaranteed, including a $100k signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.255 million and includes four void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)
- Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ole Miss CB Trey Amos had a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Mike Garafolo)
- Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish has a 30 visit set up with the Eagles. (Jake Rabadi)
- South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders had a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Adam Schefter)
- Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Mike Garafolo)
Giants
- A league executive thinks the Giants’ addition of QB Russell Wilson will prevent them from trading up in the draft but not from adding another quarterback: “They went to Cam Ward’s pro day, came back from that and signed Russell Wilson. To me, that says that the owner said, ‘You cannot trade up for a quarterback. If one falls to you, great, draft him, but you are not trading up for one.'” (Mike Sando)
- Another exec believes the decision to retain HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen was made to avoid eating dead money on the staff: “There is a big push by the owners to stop firing people and eating all this dead money with coaches. Some owners are paying credence to that.” (Sando)
- Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Colorado WR Will Sheppard had a dinner meeting with the Giants’ staff.
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer said he had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Justin Melo)
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a visit with the Giants, but it counted as a local one, not against the 30 limit. (Mike Garafolo)
