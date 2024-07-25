NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signing TE Sal Cannella

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Griffin Hebert
  • Eagles waived T Gottlieb Ayedze from the non-football injury list

Falcons

  • Falcons placed RB Robert Burns on the active/PUP list

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers sign WR Deven Thompkins
  • Panthers waived DT Popo Aumavae with an injury designation

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed WR Ty Scott
  • Seahawks waived CB Andrew Whittaker
  • Seahawks activated LB Easton Gibbs from the non-football injury list

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans waived WR Jared Wayne from injured reserve with a settlement

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply