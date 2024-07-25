NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/25

49ers
- 49ers place LT Trent Williams on the Did Not Report list
- 49ers signed WR Malik Turner
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signing TE Sal Cannella
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed CB Trevon Diggs on the active/PUP list
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Griffin Hebert
- Eagles waived T Gottlieb Ayedze from the non-football injury list
Falcons
- Falcons placed RB Robert Burns on the active/PUP list
Jets
- Jets placing DE Haason Reddick on the reserve/Did Not Report list
- Jets signed QB Ben Bryant
Lions
- Lions sign DL David Bada
Panthers
- Panthers sign WR Deven Thompkins
- Panthers waived DT Popo Aumavae with an injury designation
Raiders
- Raiders waived G Jacob Johanning from the PUP list
- Raiders signed WR Keelan Doss and C Corey Luciano
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Ty Scott
- Seahawks waived CB Andrew Whittaker
- Seahawks activated LB Easton Gibbs from the non-football injury list
Steelers
- Steelers placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on the active/non-football injury list
- Steelers placed LB Cole Holcomb and DE Dean Lowry on the active/PUP list
Texans
- Texans waived WR Jared Wayne from injured reserve with a settlement
Titans
- Titans waive UDFA RB Dillon Johnson
- Titans signing OLB Shane Ray and C Corey Levin
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Mekhi Blackmon on injured reserve
- Vikings waived LB K.J. Cloyd
- Vikings signed CB Jacobi Francis and LB Jabril Cox
