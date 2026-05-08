Buccaneers Claim LB John Bullock Off Waivers From Colts

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are claiming LB John Bullock off waivers from the Colts on Friday.

Bullock, 25, originally caught on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in May of last year. He wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster until he was released in January.

The Colts claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay, but elected to cut him this week.

In 2025, Bullock appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 tackles.