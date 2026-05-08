Steelers Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed six undrafted free agents on Friday.

We have signed six undrafted free agents. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tcN1A6Z0aZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 8, 2026

The full list includes:

McRee, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 21st-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC and remained there for five years.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him rated as the No. 24 overall tight end in this year’s draft class.

During his college career, McRee appeared in 51 games and recorded 97 receptions for 1,154 yards (11.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.