Patriots Officially Sign Five Picks & 12 UDFAs

The New England Patriots announced they signed five draft picks, including fifth-round CB Karon Prunty.

The Patriots have signed 12 rookie free agents: https://t.co/scEZgJrS4n pic.twitter.com/yZJ2UlPfvG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 8, 2026

The full list includes Prunty, OT Dametrious Crownover, LB Namdi Obiazor, QB Behren Morton, and RB Jam Miller.

New England’s undrafted free agents include TE Tanner Arkin, DT David Blay Jr., CB Channing Canada, WR Nick DeGennaro, WR Kyle Dixon, WR Cameron Dorner, CB Kenneth Harris, LB Khalil Jacobs, WR Jimmy Kibble, RB Myles Montgomery, G JonDarius Morgan, and OL Jacob Rizy.

The Patriots have now signed four remaining unsigned picks from this year’s draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 28 Caleb Lomu T 2 55 Gabe Jacas DE 3 95 Eli Raridon TE 5 171 Karon Prunty CB Signed 6 196 Dametrious Crownover T Signed 6 212 Namdi Obiazor LB Signed 7 234 Behren Morton QB Signed 7 245 Jam Miller RB Signed 7 247 Quintayvious Hutchins DE

Prunty, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 30th-ranked player in Virginia in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas and remained there for two years before transferring to North Carolina A&T, and finished his collegiate career at Wake Forest in 2025. He earned Third-team All-ACC honors in 2025.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,814,868 rookie contract that includes a $434,868 signing bonus.

In 2025, Prunty appeared in 13 games for Wake Forest and recorded 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, eight pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.