NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Saquon Barkley, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy must face the reality that he won’t be the head coach of the team next season as he is entering the final year of his contract, yet he knows opportunity still remains for him to return should he make this season one to remember.

“This is a challenge,” McCarthy said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “This goes both ways. You pour energy into yourself and bet on yourself, the odds tilt in your favor.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said he chose Philadelphia because he wants an opportunity to accomplish both individual and team accolades.

“I decided to come to this team because I knew this team could help me with my legacy for my career,” Barkley said, via Fox Sports. “And I know we have an opportunity to go out and win games.”

The Eagles have one of the league’s best offensive lines, which swayed Barkley’s decision to join the team.

“Yeah, I feel like that’s a reason why I wanted to come here,” Barkley said. “The offensive line, history has shown they can be really good. It’s going to help me show my true potential.”

Barkley is focused on cementing his legacy in the league as an Eagle and is focused on the next three years that he has with the team.

“I guess I’ll reflect on that when I’m done,” Barkley said. “I’m looking forward to the future. I’ve got three years here and hopefully I can go out and prove to this organization and fan base that I am a special player, I can make a lot of plays, and I can help us win games.

“I’m hoping to build my legacy here.“

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen noted RT Evan Neal is “not far” from a return and HC Brian Daboll highlighted their plans to keep him at RT and not guard. (Ralph Vacchiano)

noted RT is “not far” from a return and HC highlighted their plans to keep him at RT and not guard. (Ralph Vacchiano) Daboll said OT Jermaine Eluemunor‘s injury is “nothing serious” and they will re-evaluate after individual drills. (Art Stapleton)