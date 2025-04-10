NFL Draft Rumors: Ashton Jeanty, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Bears made several moves to improve their interior offensive line this offseason by signing C Drew Dalman and trading for Gs Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Courtney Cronin of ESPN writes not to rule out Chicago taking another offensive lineman with the No. 10 overall pick and could see them taking a left tackle to provide competition at the position for Braxton Jones, who is recovering from ankle surgery.
- According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, scouts around the league indicate Chicago loves Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, and the team could package their two second-round picks to move back into the first round for a defensive tackle or edge rusher.
Lions
- Eric Woodyard of ESPN thinks the Lions should focus on edge rushers ahead of their interior offensive line early on in the 2025 NFL Draft after passing up on the defensive end market in free agency.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller is hearing the interior offensive line will be a priority for Detroit in the early rounds.
- According to Miller, North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel has been heavily linked to the Lions. Pass rusher and cornerback could be other targeted positions with Detroit’s first four selections.
- Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild had a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)
- Central Arkansas DE David Walker had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Justin Melo)
Packers
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has a reputation for avoiding wide receivers in the first round. With that, Rob Demovsky of ESPN has a difficult time seeing Green Bay drafting a receiver with their No. 23 overall pick.
- A rival scout told ESPN’s Matt Miller that he expects Green Bay to focus on adding defensive players in the early rounds for new DC Jeff Hafley.
- The scout could see the Packers drafting a cornerback in the first round, a defensive tackle in the second round, and shifting focus to receiver in the third.
Vikings
- With just four selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kevin Seifert of ESPN could see them picking a starting-caliber cornerback to play behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller writes that Minnesota is a prime candidate to trade back from No. 24 to pick up more draft capital. If the Vikings stay put, Miller thinks they could address the cornerback or safety position.
