Penn State DE Abdul Carter’s Stress Reaction Won’t Require Surgery

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Penn State DE Abdul Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the stress reaction in his foot is healing and no surgery is necessary.

“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” Rosenhaus said.

Carter is one of the top prospects in the class and almost certain to be taken in the top three of the draft.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five forced fumbles.

