NFL Draft Rumors: Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart

Shedeur Sanders

NFL scouts and executives are split on where Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders should be drafted and his fit in the NFL.

“I’m fine with Shedeur’s personality — he’s tough and works really hard,” An AFC executive said, via ESPN. “He needs to be in a timing offense — three-step drop, timing, throw.”

Another AFC executive said that they couldn’t envision taking Sanders within the top 10 picks of the draft.

“If it was me, I couldn’t do that,” another AFC executive said regarding taking Sanders in the top 10. “Not [a] great athlete, not big, not strong, undisciplined game, comes with scrutiny. Is he going to be good enough?”

A representative from an NFC team compared Sanders to QB Teddy Bridgewater.

“Fringe starter who makes good decisions and does some good things but won’t get you over the top,” the personnel man said.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Sanders is in consideration to go in the top three picks, with the Browns leaning towards selecting Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter with the second pick.

with the second pick. Fowler adds that he has spoken to teams around the league, with four teams saying they don’t have a first-round grade on Sanders, and two saying that they do.

If Sanders begins to fall in the first round, Fowler notes that the Saints could take a chance on him with the ninth overall pick.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Sanders ranked as his top quarterback prospect and has him projected to go third overall to the Giants.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported one source with some knowledge of the Giants’ thinking doesn’t think they are in love with Sanders. He adds some within the team are working under the premise that Carter or Hunter will be the pick at No. 3.

Jalen Milroe

Jordan Schultz spoke to one NFL assistant GM about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe : “He’s one of the most intriguing guys in the entire draft. There’s a narrative that he’s just a running quarterback, but that’s way off… His deep ball can be a major weapon at the next level. I’ve watched him a lot — he’s very capable in the pocket and carves up zone defenses well. There’s a lot to work with, and I like the kid.”

: “He’s one of the most intriguing guys in the entire draft. There’s a narrative that he’s just a running quarterback, but that’s way off… His deep ball can be a major weapon at the next level. I’ve watched him a lot — he’s very capable in the pocket and carves up zone defenses well. There’s a lot to work with, and I like the kid.” Milroe was invited to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer would be “pretty surprised” if Milroe becomes a first-round pick.

Jaxson Dart

As far as the draft stock for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks it’s possible but not likely he sneaks into the back end of the first round.