NFL Draft Rumors: Matthew Golden, James Pearce, Shedeur Sanders, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- John Keim of ESPN writes the Commanders would like to identify an “every down” running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, while a speedy receiver opposite of Terry McLaurin remains an option as well.
- With Washington having just five picks in the draft, ESPN’s Jordan Reid could see them trading down to gain more capital.
- Reid thinks the Commanders could be in the market for a running back, given that Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are entering the final year of their contracts.
Cowboys
- Todd Archer of ESPN points out that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t feel a pressing need to push for a particular position at No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and will take the best player available.
- Archer lists cornerback, wide receiver, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, and possibly running back as positions Dallas could focus on.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid writes the Cowboys have been heavily linked to Texas WR Matthew Golden while the team has expressed interest in several running backs like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, and Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Tim McManus thinks it’s a safe bet for the Eagles to target their offensive or defensive line at No. 32 overall, given GM Howie Roseman has used their first pick on a lineman nine times since 2010.
- McManus points out the defense provides a “direct path” to a starting role after parting with Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams this offseason.
- According to Jordan Reid of ESPN, the Eagles are prepared to move up from No. 32 if a prospect they are high on falls in the first round. He names Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen and Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. as two players to keep an eye on.
Giants
- Regarding how the Giants will proceed at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jordan Raanan of ESPN points out that GM Joe Schoen said they would only take a quarterback “if the value was right,” making Penn State DE Abdul Carter or Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter their possible targets.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid thinks New York has flexibility at No. 3 overall. They could add Carter to provide a formidable pass rush with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Hunter could pair well opposite of WR Malik Nabers or make an impact in their defensive secondary, while Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders would give them a “quarterback of the future.”
- Raanan previously reported that one source with some knowledge of the Giants’ thinking doesn’t think they are in love with Sanders. He adds some within the team are working under the premise that Carter or Hunter will be the pick at No. 3.
