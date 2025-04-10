North Carolina State OT Anthony Belton Has 18 Top-30 Visits

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, North Carolina State OT Anthony Belton has 18 top-30 draft visits scheduled or taken.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Belton has scheduled or taken visits with:

It’s worth noting 18 top-30 visits is the most known visits a prospect has at this time.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Belton, 24, was a no-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Tallahassee, Florida. He signed with junior college Georgia Military College and played two seasons before committing to TCU for the 2021 season.

Belton ended up decommitting from TCU and committed to NC State where he redshirted in 2021. He stayed three more years at NC State and made Third Team All-ACC in 2023.

Dane Brugler has Belton as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 94 overall player with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career at NC State, Belton appeared in 40 games and made 32 starts, primarily at left tackle.