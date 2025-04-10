List Of Top 30 Visits For Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart Grows To 12

Ian Rapoport reports two new official 30 visits for Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart, including upcoming trips to the 49ers and Bears.

That brings the total list of visits for Stewart to 12, including:

Despite mediocre production in college, Stewart tested like a phenomenal athlete at the Scouting Combine this year, boosting his draft stock.

He’s widely expected to be a first-round pick in April’s draft and is one of a select handful of prospects who will be attending the event in Green Bay, signaling he doesn’t expect to be on the board too long.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Texas A&M and became a full-time starter in his junior year, earning third-team All-SEC honors.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.

