Panthers DE Tershawn Wharton To Begin Camp On PUP List Following Neck Surgery

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers DE Tershawn Wharton recently underwent neck surgery.

According to Kaye, it remains to be seen how much time Wharton will miss, but he is expected to play in 2026.

As of now, the expectation is that Wharton will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The Panthers invested a second-round pick in Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter to bolster their depth on the interior.

Wharton, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made the team each of his first three seasons in the league.

He re-signed with Kansas City to a one-year deals in back to back years before departing for a three-year, $54 million contract with the Panthers in 2025.

In 2025, Wharton appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 36 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.