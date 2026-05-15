Panthers Sign Second-Round DT Lee Hunter, Wrap Up Draft Class

Per Mike Kaye, the Panthers are signing second-round DT Lee Hunter to a rookie deal.

Hunter is the final Panthers’ draft pick to sign their rookie contract. Here’s a look at their 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 19 Monroe Freeling T Signed 2 49 Lee Hunter DT Signed 3 83 Chris Brazzell II WR Signed 4 129 Will Lee III CB Signed 5 144 Sam Hecht C Signed 5 151 Zakee Wheatley S Signed 7 227 Jackson Kuwatch LB Signed

Hunter, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Mobile, Alabama. He committed to Auburn but transferred to UCF after one year, where he played for three seasons before transferring again to Texas Tech for his final season. Hunter earned Second Team All-American Honors in 2025.

The Panthers used the 49th pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Hunter. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $10,072,964 contract with a $3,785,794 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Hunter appeared in 53 games over five seasons at Auburn, UFC and Texas Tech. He recorded 172 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.