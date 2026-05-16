T.J. Watt Could Be Trade Candidate Next Offseason?

In ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s 2027 predictions from execs around the league, they predict Steelers OLB T.J. Watt to become a trade candidate next offseason.

Fowler brings up Watt is turning 32 in October and has guaranteed salaries of $32 million in 2026 and 2027. He admits Watt is a “legacy player” that the team values more than most, but with the execs also expecting a big long-term deal for OLB Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh might not be able to justify having three significant contracts at one position.

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt signed another three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2025, Watt has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.