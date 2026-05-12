Steelers Waived DB Cory Trice With Failed Physical

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially waived CB Cory Trice with a failed physical designation on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

He will revert to Pittsburgh’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Trice, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in 2023 out of Purdue. He signed a four-year, $3,924,436 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $84,436.

However, he tore his ACL in training camp and missed his entire rookie season. He was designated to return last season, but his practice window expired without being activated from IR in November.

In 2024, Trice appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 21 total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.